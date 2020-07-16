Blu-ray Deals – July 16th

Every week our staff picks 5 of the best Blu-ray deals. For martial art lovers there is Bruce Lee‘s greatest hits, along the complete collection of Game of Thrones, a Mission: Impossible collection, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the latest Trolls hit, Trolls on World Tour.

Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits

This collection brings together the five films (The Big Boss / Fist of Fury / The Way of the Dragon / Enter the Dragon / Game of Death) that define the Lee legend: furiously exciting fist-fliers propelled by his innovative choreography, unique martial-arts philosophy, and whirlwind fighting style.





Starring: Bruce Lee





Trolls World Tour

Poppy and Branch discover that their kingdom is only one of six musical realms—Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock—that were once united in perfect harmony. When the power-hungry ruler of the Rock Trolls threatens to silence all other music so her tribe can reign supreme, Poppy and Branch must embark on an epic quest to unite the realms of Trollkind, before the songs in their hearts are lost forever!





Directed by: Walt Dohrn

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, J. Balvin, Rachel Bloom, Flula Borg





Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection

A medieval fantasy epic that depicts two powerful families — kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and honest men — playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, and to sit atop the Iron Throne. ​​Based on the bestselling book series by George R.R. Martin and created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.





Directed by: Various

Starring: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Maise Williams





Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Experience the riveting conclusion of the landmark Skywalker saga, in which new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.





Directed by: J.J. Abrams

Starring: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega





Mission: Impossible – 6 Movie Collection

A ‘mission’ over two decades in the making. Tom Cruise is IMF Agent Ethan Hunt, one of the greatest action heroes of all time, in the adrenaline-pumping, suspense-filled blockbuster franchise, Mission: Impossible. While supplies last, get the exclusive collectible book, Ethan Hunt’s Case File, which takes you inside Ethan Hunt’s most impossible missions.





Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise