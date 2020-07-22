Blu-ray Deals – July 21st

Every week our staff picks 5 of the best Blu-ray deals. Today we have a variety of deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

Jumanji: The Next Level

The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. With more action and surprises, the players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape.

Directed by: Jake Kasdan

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan

Target Circle Exclusive – Buy one, get one 50% off





Transformers The Ultimate 5-Movie Collection

Join the Autobots and their human allies as they defend the world from the evil Decepticons in this ultimate Transformers movie collection!

Directed by: Michael Bay

Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, Megan Fox, Mark Wahlberg, John Turturro, Rachael Taylor, Stanley Tucci

Amazon – 53% off





Aquaman

The ancient underwater civilization of Atlantis is ruled by the tyrannical King Orm after the demise of the previous ruler. In order to protect the lives of innocents in the surface world, the rightful heir to the throne, Arthur Curry, has to step up to claim his place as king. With very few allies, their only hope to overthrow his half-brother is by finding and obtaining his father’s most powerful weapon, the Trident of Atlan.

Directed by James Wan

Starring: Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson

Best Buy – Save $5.00





Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody is an enthralling celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. Following Queen’s meteoric rise, their revolutionary sound and Freddie’s solo career, the film also chronicles the band’s reunion, and one of the greatest performances in rock history.

Directed by: Bryan Singer

Starring: Rami Malek, Ben Hardy, Allen Leech, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Lucy Boynton, Aaron McCusker, Mike Myers

Walmart – 49% off





My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it feels like a vacation—until they’re attacked by a villain with an eerily familiar Quirk! Now, Deku and his friends are the island’s only hope.

Starring: Justin Briner, Clifford Chapin, David Matranga, Luci Christian, Ricco Fajardo

Amazon: Free My Hero Academia Comic with purchase