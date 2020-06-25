Blu-ray Deals – June 25th

Every week our staff picks 5 of the best Blu-ray deals. This week we have specials on LEGO Movie 2, The Second Part, the award winning, Django Unchained, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the movie of Downton Abbey and finally, The Divergent Series 3-Film Collection.
Downton Abbey (Movie 2019)
The worldwide phenomenon, Downton Abbey, returns as a spectacular motion picture, with the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff preparing for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue that leaves the future of Downton hanging in the balance.
Directed by: Michael Engler
Starring: Elizabeth McGovern, Jim Carter, Maggie Smith
LEGO Movie 2, The Second Part
The heroes of Bricksburg are back in an epic action-packed adventure to save their beloved city! It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new threat: LEGO Duplo invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than it can be rebuilt.
Directed by: Mike Mitchell
Starring: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.
Directed by: David Leitch
Starring: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba
Django Unchained
With the help of his mentor, a slave-turned-bounty hunter sets out to rescue his wife from the brutal Calvin Candie, a Mississippi plantation owner.
Directed: Quentin Tarantino
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson
The Divergent Series 3-Film Collection
Beatrice Prior must confront her inner demons and continue her fight against a powerful alliance which threatens to tear her society apart with the help from others on her side.
Directed by: Robert Schwentke, Neil Burger
Starring: Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Ashley Judd, Ray Stevenson, Zoë Kravitz, Miles Teller