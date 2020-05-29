Blu-ray Deals of the Week – May 29th

Every week our staff picks 5 of the best Blu-ray deals. This week finds a number of popular series collections, The Sopranos, Band of Brothers, Indiana Jones and more.

The Sopranos: The Complete Series

Tony Soprano tries to be a good family man on two fronts – to his wife, kids and widowed mother – and as a capo in the New Jersey Mob. The pressure of work and family life give him anxiety attacks, so Tony starts seeing a psychiatrist, which is not the kind of thing a guy advertises in the circles Tony moves in – it could get him killed.

Starring: James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco

Bonus Features:

• All-new interviews with cast, crew, celebrities, filmmakers, critics, and academics

• Never-before-seen archival footage from the groundbreaking series

• Two roundtable interviews with the cast and crew –

• Two-part interview with David Chase

• Lost scenes

• 25 audio commentaries with the cast and crew









Everybody Loves Raymond: The Complete Series

It never stops for successful sports writer Ray Barone, whose oddball family life consists of a fed up wife, overbearing parents, and an older brother with lifelong jealousy.

Starring: Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett

Bonus Features:

• Reproduction of the 27-page series finale script autographed by all 10 of the episode’s writers

• Behind-the-scenes interviews

• Bloopers

• Deleted scenes

• 39 audio commentaries with series creator Phil Rosenthal and the show’s cast and writers









Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventure Collection

Indiana Jones is no ordinary archeologist. When we first see him, he is somewhere in the Peruvian jungle in 1936, running a booby-trapped gauntlet (complete with an over-sized rolling boulder) to fetch a solid-gold idol. This collection includes Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Harrison Ford

Bonus Features:

• Spielberg and Lucas dialogs

• “Indy’s Women,” an American Film Institute tribute with leading ladies Karen Allen, Kate Capshaw, and Alison Doody each discussing her character

• And more









Band of Brothers / The Pacific Special Edition Gift Set

Based on the bestseller by Stephen E. Ambrose, the epic 10-part miniseries Band of Brothers tells the story of Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, U.S. Army. Drawn from interviews with survivors of Easy Company, as well as soldiers’ journals and letters, Band of Brothers chronicles the experiences of these men who knew extraordinary bravery and extraordinary fear.

Starring: Scott Grimes, Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston

Bonus Features:

Special Edition Gift Set Exclusive –

• He Has Seen War – Never-before-seen documentary that examines the postwar lives of veterans of both Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Band of Brothers –

• We Stand Alone Together: The Men of Easy Company: 80-minute documentary

• The Making of Band of Brothers: 30-minute featurette Ron Livingston’s Video Diaries

• The Premiere in Normandy

The Pacific –

• Profiles of The Pacific: Intimate portraits of the real Marines featured in The Pacific

• Making The Pacific: 30-minute feature providing an inside look at the making of this epic miniseries Anatomy of The Pacific War

• Historical documentary on the events that influenced the merciless brutality in the Pacific theater









Star Trek: Original Motion Picture Collection

In the 23rd Century, Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise explore the galaxy and defend the United Federation of Planets.

Starring: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley

Bonus Features:

• Cast and Crew Commentary

• Visual Effects

• Deleted Scenes



