Blu-ray Release Available this Week December 7th

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy titles available on Blu-ray.
This week we have the scary Smiley Face Killers – nothing says the holidays like a good horror movie. Other releases include 30th Anniversary of The Godfather: Part III, She Dies Tomorrow and Collateral.
Smiley Face Killers
Jake Graham, a good-looking youth who plays soccer, starts to think that he might be going crazy after he keeps seeing a hooded figure stalking him. Everyone around him, both family and friends, thinks he’s suffering from anxiety and paranoia. Yet, Jake knows that someone is out to get him.
Genre: Horror
Director: Tim Hunter
Starring: Mia Serafino, Crispin Glover
MPAA Rating: R
She Dies Tomorrow
After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy’s carefully mended life begins to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.
Genre: Drama, Thriller, Comedy
Director: Amy Seimetz
Starring: Adam Wingard, Chris Messina, Jane Adams, Jennifer Kim
MPAA Rating: R
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of The Godfather: Part III, director/screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola brings a definitive new edit and restoration of the final film in his epic Godfather trilogy. Michael Corleone, now in his 60s, seeks to free his family from crime and find a suitable successor to his empire. That successor could be fiery Vincent… but he may also be the spark that turns Michael’s hope of business legitimacy into an inferno of mob violence.
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
Director: Francis Ford Coppola
Starring: Al Pacino, Andy Garcia, Diane Keaton
MPAA Rating: R
Collateral
A cab driver finds himself the hostage of an engaging contract killer as he makes his rounds from hit to hit during one night in Los Angeles.
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
Director: Michael Mann
Starring: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith
MPAA Rating: R
