Blu-ray Release Available this Week December 7th

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy titles available on Blu-ray.

This week we have the scary Smiley Face Killers – nothing says the holidays like a good horror movie. Other releases include 30th Anniversary of The Godfather: Part III, She Dies Tomorrow and Collateral.

Smiley Face Killers





Jake Graham, a good-looking youth who plays soccer, starts to think that he might be going crazy after he keeps seeing a hooded figure stalking him. Everyone around him, both family and friends, thinks he’s suffering from anxiety and paranoia. Yet, Jake knows that someone is out to get him.

Smiley Face Killers

Genre: Horror

Director: Tim Hunter

Starring: Mia Serafino, Crispin Glover

MPAA Rating: R

She Dies Tomorrow





After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy’s carefully mended life begins to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.

She Dies Tomorrow

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Comedy

Director: Amy Seimetz

Starring: Adam Wingard, Chris Messina, Jane Adams, Jennifer Kim

MPAA Rating: R

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone





Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of The Godfather: Part III, director/screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola brings a definitive new edit and restoration of the final film in his epic Godfather trilogy. Michael Corleone, now in his 60s, seeks to free his family from crime and find a suitable successor to his empire. That successor could be fiery Vincent… but he may also be the spark that turns Michael’s hope of business legitimacy into an inferno of mob violence.

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Starring: Al Pacino, Andy Garcia, Diane Keaton

MPAA Rating: R

Collateral





A cab driver finds himself the hostage of an engaging contract killer as he makes his rounds from hit to hit during one night in Los Angeles.

Collateral

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Michael Mann

Starring: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith

MPAA Rating: R

