Blu-ray Release this Week – June 23rd

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, from The Criterion Collection, the 1st Season of the hit Pennyworth and the 23rd of South Park. Inheritance on VOD has also been included.

South Park: The Complete Twenty-Third Season

Follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado.

Starring: Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Isaac Hayes, Mona Marshall





Pennyworth: The Complete First Season

Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne, years before he becomes Bruce Waynes father. With England balancing on the brink of a civil war, the first skirmishes of an undeclared secret war have begun. In this world of secrets and betrayals, we find Alfred Pennyworth. Nine years of training with the SAS have taught him to be a cynical optimist expecting the worst, but knowing that he can handle it.

Directed by: Danny Cannon

Starring: Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Hainsley Lloyd Bennet





Portrait of a Lady on Fire – The Criterion Collection

Passion brews quietly between an artist and her subject, until they together create a space in which it can briefly flourish, in this sumptuous eighteenth-century romance from Céline Sciamma, one of contemporary French cinema’s most acclaimed auteurs.

Directed by: Celine Sciamma

Starring: Noemie Merlant, Adele Haenel, Luana Bajrami, Valeria Golino, Christel Baras





Inheritance

A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy the family.

Directed by: Vaughn Stein

Starring: Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen



