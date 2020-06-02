Blu-ray Release this Week – June 2nd

This week we have HBO’s Watchmen along with the iconic Ghost Busters/Ghostbusters II, 4K-Mastered and the horror mystery – Witches in the Woods
Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series
Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.
Starring: Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tom Mison
Bonus Features:
- Hooded Justice – Origins of a Masked Vigilante
- Watchmen: Masked and Dangerous
- Character Trailers – Blond Man, Looking Glass and Sister Night
- Becoming Sister Night
- Notes from the Watchmen graphic novel artist Dave Gibbons
- Rorschach Featurette
- Watchmen: Alternate History
- It’s Raining Squids
- Squid Shelter with Tim Blake Nelson
- Andrij Parekh on Directing
- Blond Man The Colossal King (The Adrian Veidt Story)
- Sadiqua Bynum runs, jumps and falls for Sister Night
- Anatomy of a Fight Scene
- Watching The Watchmen Plus:
- Watchmen: Unmasked (New)
- 2019 New York Comic Con (New)
Ghostbusters / Ghostbusters II (4K-Mastered + Included Digibook)
A supernatural comedy franchise created in 1984. Its first installment was the film Ghostbusters was released on June 8, 1984, by Columbia Pictures. It centers on a group of eccentric New York City scientists who investigate and capture ghosts for a living. The sequel followed in 1989 to take down Vigo, the Scourge of Carpathia.
Starring: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis
Directed by: Ivan Reitman / Jeffery Tunnell
Witches in the Woods
Jill, a tenacious UMass freshman, abandons her studies for an off-the-grid snowboarding trip. When their SUV mysteriously becomes lost, temperatures fall and the group dynamic unravels as a virtual and then literal witch hunt begins.
Directed by: Jordan Barker
Starring: Hannah Kasulka, Craig Arnold, Sasha Clements
Love Actually – 10th Anniversary Edition
Romantic comedy that follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.
Directed by: Richard Curtis
Starring: Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley
Bonus Features
- Includes a digital copy of Love Actually (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Deleted Scenes with Introductions by Richard Curtis
- The Music of Love Actually with Introductions by Richard Curtis
- The Storytellers
- Kelly Clarkson The Trouble With Love Is Music Video
- Billy Mack Christmas is All Around Music Video
- Feature Commentary with Director Richard Curtis and Actors Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy and Thomas Sangster