Blu-ray Release this Week – June 2nd

This week we have HBO’s Watchmen along with the iconic Ghost Busters/Ghostbusters II, 4K-Mastered and the horror mystery – Witches in the Woods

Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.

Starring: Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tom Mison

Bonus Features:

Hooded Justice – Origins of a Masked Vigilante

Watchmen: Masked and Dangerous

Character Trailers – Blond Man, Looking Glass and Sister Night

Becoming Sister Night

Notes from the Watchmen graphic novel artist Dave Gibbons

Rorschach Featurette

Watchmen: Alternate History

It’s Raining Squids

Squid Shelter with Tim Blake Nelson

Andrij Parekh on Directing

Blond Man The Colossal King (The Adrian Veidt Story)

Sadiqua Bynum runs, jumps and falls for Sister Night

Anatomy of a Fight Scene

Watching The Watchmen Plus:

Watchmen: Unmasked (New)

2019 New York Comic Con (New)









Ghostbusters / Ghostbusters II (4K-Mastered + Included Digibook)

A supernatural comedy franchise created in 1984. Its first installment was the film Ghostbusters was released on June 8, 1984, by Columbia Pictures. It centers on a group of eccentric New York City scientists who investigate and capture ghosts for a living. The sequel followed in 1989 to take down Vigo, the Scourge of Carpathia.

Starring: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis

Directed by: Ivan Reitman / Jeffery Tunnell









Witches in the Woods

Jill, a tenacious UMass freshman, abandons her studies for an off-the-grid snowboarding trip. When their SUV mysteriously becomes lost, temperatures fall and the group dynamic unravels as a virtual and then literal witch hunt begins.

Directed by: Jordan Barker

Starring: Hannah Kasulka, Craig Arnold, Sasha Clements









Love Actually – 10th Anniversary Edition

Romantic comedy that follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.

Directed by: Richard Curtis

Starring: Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley

Bonus Features