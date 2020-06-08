Blu-ray Releases this Week – June 9th

This week we have the very controversial and disturbing movie, The Hunt, that depicts elites that hunt ordinary Americans for sport. In contrast, there are a few family friendly movies; Think Like a Dog and an old favorite, The Goonies.. Doctor Who: The Complete Twelfth Series and We Summon the Darkness complete the list.

The Hunt

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose … The Hunt.

Directed by: Craig Zobel

Starring: Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz

Bonus Features:

• Includes Blu-ray, DVD and a digital copy of The Hunt (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

• Crafting The Hunt

• Death Scene Breakdowns

• Athena vs. Crystal: Hunter or Hunted?









Think Like a Dog

A 12-year-old tech prodigy whose science experiment goes awry and he forges a telepathic connection with his best friend, his dog.

Directed by: Gil Junger

Starring: Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Gabriel Bateman |

Bonus Features:

• Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Gil Junger

• “Anything is Paw-sible: Making Think Like a Dog” Featurette









The Goonies

A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure.

Directed by: Richard Donner

Starring: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen









Doctor Who: The Complete Twelfth Series

Doctor Who returns on New Year’s Day with an epic and thrilling new series full of scares and surprises. The action –packed series will introduce terrifying new monsters alongside the return of some familiar but not so friendly faces…

Starring: Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Pearl Mackie

Bonus Features:

• 10 x Closer Look behind-the-scenes documentaries

• 3 audio commentaries

• ‘What To Expect in Series 12’ preview









We Summon the Darkness

Three best friends embark on a road trip to a heavy-metal show, where they bond with three aspiring musicians and head off to one of the girls’ country home for an after-party.

Directed by: Marc Meyers

Starring: Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson

Bonus Features:

• Technical Specs: “Envisioning Darkness”

• Featurette; Audio Commentary with Director Marc Meyers and Writer Alan Trezza



