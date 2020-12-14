Blu-ray Releases Available this week December 14th

Sponsor Loading...

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy titles available on Blu-ray.

This week we have the the sci-fi, action film, Tenet along with a horror flick, The Beach House. Take a look at more other horror movies below.

Tenet





Armed with only one word – Tenet – and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.

About

Tenet

Director: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, John David Washington

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Release date : December 15th

Purchase

Buy at: Amazon

The Beach House





Hoping to reignite their relationship, college students Emily and Randall arrive at their weekend getaway only to discover a peculiar older couple already staying there. They all agree to share the home but, after an indulgent night of partying, they’re awoken to a living nightmare of apocalyptic proportions. A mysterious airborne microbe has infected the water and it’s making its way to the house.

About

The Beach House

Director: Jeffrey A. Brown

Starring: Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, Maryann Nagel, Jake Weber

Genre: Horror

MPAA Rating: NR

Release date : December 15th

Purchase

Buy at: Best Buy

The Dark and the Wicked





Texan farm owner David Straker is on his deathbed, and his adult children, Louis and Michael, return home to be with their father during his last days. They find their mother Virginia behaving oddly as a reaction to her husband’s situation. The children soon find out that there might be some paranormal evil lurking around and about their childhood home, affecting their mother’s neurosis and their father’s soul – which will eventually affect them, too.

About

The Dark and the Wicked

Director: Bryan Bertino

Starring: Marin Irel, Louise Michael Abbott, Jr. Michael Xander Berkeley, Julie P. Oliver-Touchstone, Tom Nowicki

Genre: Horror

MPAA Rating: NR

Release date : December 15th

Purchase

Buy at: Best Buy

The Call





In the fall of 1987, a group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple after a tragic accident brings them to the couple’s door.

About

The Call

Director: Timothy Woodward Jr.

Starring: Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell, Chester Rushing

Genre: Horror, Thriller

MPAA Rating: NR

Release date : December 15th

Purchase

Buy at: Target