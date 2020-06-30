Blu-ray Releases this Week – June 29th

Mel Gibson stars in the action drama Force of Nature of Blu-ray releases this week along with the horror thriller Redcon-1, family fantasy Four Kids and It and more.
Force of Nature
A gang of thieves plan a heist during a hurricane and encounter trouble when a cop tries to force everyone in the building to evacuate.
Directed by: Michael Polish
Starring: Emile Hirsch, Mel Gibson, David Zayas, Kate Bosworth
Redcon-1
After a deadly viral outbreak, an elite squad of special forces soldiers must infiltrate a quarantine zone to rescue a scientist who holds the only cure to save mankind.
Directed by: Chee Keong Cheung
Starring: Oris Erhuero, Carlos Gallardo, Mark Strange, Katarina Leigh Waters
Four Kids and It
A group of kids on holiday in Cornwall meet a magical creature on the beach with the power to grant wishes.
Directed by: Andy De Emmony
Starring: Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen, Pippa Haywood, Matthew Goode, Ashley Aufderheide
The Etruscan Smile
Rory MacNeil, a rugged old Scotsman, travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment. He moves in with his estranged son Rory, as he sees his life getting transformed through a newfound bond with his baby grandson.
Directed by: Michael McGowan
Starring: Thora Birch, Brian Cox, JJ Feild
The Short History of the Long Road
A teenager has to confront the reality of life on the road after tragedy strikes.
Directed by: Ani Simon-Kennedy
Starring: Maggie Siff, Danny Trejo, Sabrina Carpenter, Steven Ogg