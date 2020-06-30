Blu-ray Releases this Week – June 29th

Mel Gibson stars in the action drama Force of Nature of Blu-ray releases this week along with the horror thriller Redcon-1, family fantasy Four Kids and It and more.

Force of Nature

A gang of thieves plan a heist during a hurricane and encounter trouble when a cop tries to force everyone in the building to evacuate.

Directed by: Michael Polish

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Mel Gibson, David Zayas, Kate Bosworth





Redcon-1



After a deadly viral outbreak, an elite squad of special forces soldiers must infiltrate a quarantine zone to rescue a scientist who holds the only cure to save mankind.

Directed by: Chee Keong Cheung

Starring: Oris Erhuero, Carlos Gallardo, Mark Strange, Katarina Leigh Waters





Four Kids and It

A group of kids on holiday in Cornwall meet a magical creature on the beach with the power to grant wishes.

Directed by: Andy De Emmony

Starring: Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen, Pippa Haywood, Matthew Goode, Ashley Aufderheide





The Etruscan Smile

Rory MacNeil, a rugged old Scotsman, travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment. He moves in with his estranged son Rory, as he sees his life getting transformed through a newfound bond with his baby grandson.

Directed by: Michael McGowan

Starring: Thora Birch, Brian Cox, JJ Feild





The Short History of the Long Road

A teenager has to confront the reality of life on the road after tragedy strikes.

Directed by: Ani Simon-Kennedy

Starring: Maggie Siff, Danny Trejo, Sabrina Carpenter, Steven Ogg



