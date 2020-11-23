Blu-rays Available this Week – November 23rd

Sponsor Loading...

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy titles available on Blu-ray.

New this week, November 23rd, we have a Martin Scorsese gem, The Irishman along with an action, crime drama with Jessica Chastain, Ava and a family favorite, Sonic the Hedgehog. Read the list for a few more.

The Irishman





Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed film from Martin Scorsese.

The Irishman

Director: Martin Scorsese

Stars: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci

Ava





Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival.

Ava

Director: Tate Taylor

Stars: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common

Sonic the Hedgehog





After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help him defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on him.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Director: Jeff Fowler

Stars: Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Jim Carrey

After We Collided





In this second installment based on the worldwide bestseller After, we follow Hessa’s intense breakup and its aftermath. Will love overcome the past?

After We Collided

Director: Roger Kumble

Stars: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Dylan Sprouse

Wonder Boys





An English Professor tries to deal with his wife leaving him, the arrival of his editor who has been waiting for his book for seven years, and the various problems that his friends and associates involve him in.

Wonder Boys

Director: Curtis Hanson

Stars: Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire, Frances McDormand

