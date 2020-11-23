Blu-rays Available this Week – November 23rd

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy titles available on Blu-ray.
New this week, November 23rd, we have a Martin Scorsese gem, The Irishman along with an action, crime drama with Jessica Chastain, Ava and a family favorite, Sonic the Hedgehog. Read the list for a few more.
The Irishman
Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed film from Martin Scorsese.
About
The Irishman
Director: Martin Scorsese
Stars: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci
Purchase
Buy at Amazon
Ava
Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival.
About
Ava
Director: Tate Taylor
Stars: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common
Purchase
Buy at Walmart
Sonic the Hedgehog
After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help him defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on him.
About
Sonic the Hedgehog
Director: Jeff Fowler
Stars: Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Jim Carrey
Purchase
Buy at Target
After We Collided
In this second installment based on the worldwide bestseller After, we follow Hessa’s intense breakup and its aftermath. Will love overcome the past?
About
After We Collided
Director: Roger Kumble
Stars: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Dylan Sprouse
Purchase
Buy at Best Buy
Wonder Boys
An English Professor tries to deal with his wife leaving him, the arrival of his editor who has been waiting for his book for seven years, and the various problems that his friends and associates involve him in.
About
Wonder Boys
Director: Curtis Hanson
Stars: Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire, Frances McDormand
Purchase
Buy at Amazon