Blue-ray Deals this Week – December 10th

Sponsor Loading...

Each week, we put together a quick list of hot deals available on blu-ray.

This week we have a trio of collections: the super-hero trilogy of Spider-man, The Dark Knight and 007: The Daniel Craig Collection. Also included are two family favorites.

Spider-Man Trilogy





Swing into action with the groundbreaking original cinematic Spider-Man trilogy from director Sam Raimi. Join Peter Parker as he becomes the iconic web-slinging Spider-Man, battles super-villains Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman and Venom, wins the heart of Mary Jane Watson and learns that with great power, comes great responsibility.

About

Spider-Man Trilogy

Director: Sam Raimi

Starring: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst

Genre: Action, Adventure

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Purchase

Buy at: Amazon $21.62 (reg 24.74)

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Christopher Nolan’s dark, gritty portrayal of Bruce Wayne’s transition into Batman and his struggles as Gotham’s superhero set the precedent for modern superhero films. Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) are included in this collector’s edition, as well as commentary and behind the scenes bonus content.

About

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Director: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy

Genre: Action, Adventure

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Purchase

Buy at: Best Buy $19.99 (reg 23.99)

007: The Daniel Craig Collection





This set features the first four entries in the Daniel-Craig era of the 007 franchise, following British secret service superspy James Bond as he takes on a series of villains to save the world. Included here are Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

About

007: The Daniel Craig Collection

Director: Sam Mendes

Starring: Daniel Craig,Judi Dench,Javier Bardem,

Genre: Action, Adventure

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Purchase

Buy at: Best Buy $44.99 (reg 49.99)

Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch





The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit.

About

Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Director: Scott Mosier, Yarrow Cheney

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Cameron Seely, Angela Lansbury

Genre: Family, Animation

MPAA Rating: PG

Purchase

Buy at: Amazon $11.99 (reg. 29.98)

Frozen II





Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

About

Frozen II

Director: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown

Genre: Family, Animation

MPAA Rating: PG

Purchase

Buy at: Amazon $17.26 (reg 44.99)