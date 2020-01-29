Blumhouse Releases Final Trailer for Fantasy Island

Every fantasy comes at a price. Watch the final trailer for upcoming thriller Fantasy Island, opening in theaters Valentine’s Day.

In Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island is written by Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs and is produced by Jason Blum, Marc Toberoff and Jeff Wadlow.