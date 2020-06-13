Static Multimedia community

Cult Horror Film “Welcome To The Circle” Acquired by Artsploitation...

Cult Horror Film “Welcome To The Circle” Acquired by Artsploitation Films

Artsploitation Films has announced the acquisition of a new horror film: Welcome to the Circle, a supernatural thriller centered around a murderous cult. The film will be released later this fall on DVD/Blu-ray and VOD/Streaming.

Directed by David Fowler, the story starts with a camping misadventure that forces a young girl and her father into the realm of a madman worshiping cult known as The Circle. As the pair become trapped in The Circle’s increasingly frightening sphere of indoctrination, a case-hardened professional cult deprogrammer and his two clients attempt to kidnap/reclaim one of group’s members. Grizzly rituals are soon revealed to be part of a terrifying, surreal, alternate reality that has been constructed by the cult’s mysterious, isolated leader. Escape is the only objective, but all of them are trapped in The Circle.

