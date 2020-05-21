Dave Franco Directed “The Rental” Releases New Clip

Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Dan Stevens and Alison Brie star in this unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller from Dave Franco (NEIGHBORS, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, THE DISASTER ARTIST).

Watch “This Will Never Be Over” clip above, opening in theaters and VOD July 24th from IFC Films.

Directed by: Dave Franco

Starring: Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, Toby Huss