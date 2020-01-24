Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ Releases on Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital with a Ton of Special Features

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 has melted hearts around the world, becoming the No. 1 animated feature of all time. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the follow-up to 2013’s hit Oscar-winning Best Animated Feature, Frozen, comes home, with a sing-along version and all-new extras, on Digital in 4K Ultra HD, HD and Movies Anywhere on February 11th, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 25th.

Frozen 2 answer why Elsa was born with magical powers calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she sets out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In the highly anticipated sequel, she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—Frozen 2 features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Packaged several ways, Frozen 2 ensures families get the most out of their at-home viewing experience. The film will first be made available on Digital in 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD offerings on February 11th with two extra bonus exclusives. Additionally, a Digital bundle, which includes both Frozen and Frozen 2 will be made available for purchase in 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD. Physical copies of the film will be available on February 25th as a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Code), a Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code) and a single DVD.

Additionally, all-new toys inspired by the film’s finale featuring Queen Anna and Elsa the Snow Queen will hit retail shelves on February 22 timed to the in-home release.

Bonus Features (may vary by retailer)

Blu-ray & Digital:

Sing-Along Version of the Movie – Sing along with your favorite songs as you watch the movie.

Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Songs include Oscar-nominated “Into The Unknown,” “All Is Found,” “Some Things Never Change,” “When I Am Older,” “Lost in the Woods,” “Show Yourself,” and “The Next Right Thing”

Outtakes – Laugh along with the cast of Frozen 2 as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth.

Deleted Scenes – Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut.

Intro – Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck offer a glimpse into their filmmaking process with scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

Prologue – A battle rages between Arendelle and the Northuldra while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr.

Secret Room – A secret room reveals even more of Anna and Elsa’s past, including a shocking revelation about their mother.

Elsa’s Dream – Anna’s playful glimpse into Elsa’s dream takes a dark turn.

Hard Nokks – Kristoff reveals his true feelings about life in Arendelle when the Nokk won’t take no for an answer.

A Place of Our Own – Elsa uses her magic to relieve Anna’s lingering doubts about their parents’ faith in her.

Deleted Songs – When it comes to Frozen 2 there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs that got cut from the final film.

Intro – Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revel in the chance to share a few songs that didn’t make it into the final film.

“Home” – Anna savors every moment as she wanders through this kingdom she calls home.

“I Wanna Get This Right” – Kristoff wants everything to be perfect before he proposes, leaving Anna to wonder, “Will it ever be just right?”

The Spirits of Frozen 2 – Cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits inhabiting the enchanted forest of “Frozen 2.”

Did You Know??? – Olaf asks us the question “Did You Know” as we discover “Frozen 2” fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the making of the film.

Scoring a Sequel – Composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choral voices to create the compelling score for “Frozen 2.”

Gale Tests – They say you can’t see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers give it a shot while creating the playful wind spirit, Gale.

Gale Test – A young girl and boy play tag in this fully animated effort to “give personality to something that’s invisible.”

Hand-Drawn Gale Test – A hand-drawn test to bring the precocious wind spirit to life.

Multi-Language Reel

“Into the Unknown” in 29 Languages – Hear Elsa’s soaring call to adventure in 29 different languages

Music Videos – Weezer and Panic! at the Disco lend their voices to a few of the soaring melodies from

Frozen 2.

“Into the Unkown” (Panic! at the Disco version) – Panic! at the Disco frontman

Brendon Urie stars in their version of “Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2.

“Lost in the Woods” (Weezer version) – Weezer puts their spin on Kristoff’s epic ballad, “Lost In the Woods.”

Digital Exclusives:

Meet the Lopezes – Meet the award-winning husband-and-wife team behind the incredible songs from Frozen and Frozen 2.

Deleted Song “Unmeltable Me” – An animatic version of Olaf’s celebratory song about his newfound freedom.