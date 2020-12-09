“Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets” Out Early Next Year

Sponsor Loading...

Sixteen-year-old James Whitman played by Lucas Jade Zumann (20th Century Women, Anne With An ‘E’), struggles to overcome anxiety and depression by seeking advice from Dr. Bird voiced by Tom Wilkinson (The Grand Budapest Hotel). In his magical realism inspired world, James goes on a whimsical, but emotionally charged search to solve the mystery of the disappearance of his sister, after an altercation with their parents depicted by Lisa Edelstein (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, The Kominsky Method), and Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Star Trek: Discovery).

While James (Zumann) struggles to connect with his parents, he deals with the intense social anxiety of high school life while navigating first love with Sophie, portrayed by Taylor Russell (Lost in Space, Waves) – a precocious girl from school who has her own agenda and a boyfriend Martin that hasn’t quite learned to let go of her, brought to life by Chase Stokes (Outer Banks).

Our two lovestruck teens set out on a quest to find Jorie, finding themselves in what appears to be a cult of sorts, led by David Arquette (Scream series) as Xavier, and into the under belly of NYC nightlife that makes James question every relationship in his life.

About

Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets

Starring: Lucas Jade Zumann, Taylor Russell, Jason Isaacs, Lisa Edelstein, David Arquette, Tom Wilkinson, Chase Stokes

Directed By: Yaniv Raz

Genre: Drama

Rating: TBD

Release Date: April 21, 2021