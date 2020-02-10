Focus Features & Regal Celebrate Black History Month with Free Screenings of “Harriet”

In celebration of Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer free screenings of Harriet in 50 theatres around the United States on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Tuesday, Feb. 11. The film depicts the life of one of history’s most courageous African American heroes, Harriet Tubman, bringing her story to the big screen for the very first time. For her work as the titular role of Harriet, Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for two Academy Awards®, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Moviegoers can get free tickets through Gofobo here.

Erivo leads an incredible supporting cast of Tony Award® winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Murder on the Orient Express, Broadway’s Hamilton), Joe Alwyn (Mary Queen of Scots, The Favourite), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures, Moonlight) Vodie Curtis Hall (“For the People,” Romeo & Juliet), and Vanessa Bell Calloway (Coming to America, Saints and Sinners). Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou, Black Nativity,) directs and co-writes the script with producer Gregory Allen Howard (Remember the Titans, Ali). Harriet is also produced by Debra Martin Chase (The Princess Diaries, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) and Daniela Taplin Lundberg (The Kids Are All Right, Beasts of No Nation).

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Haunted by memories of those she left behind, Harriet (Erivo) ventures back into dangerous territory on a mission to lead others to freedom. With allies like abolitionist William Still (Odom Jr.) and the entrepreneurial Marie Buchanon (Monáe), Harriet risks capture and death to guide hundreds to safety as one of the most prominent conductors of the Underground Railroad. Witness the story of a woman who defied impossible odds to change the course of her life and the fate of the nation.

Free Screenings will be offered at these theatre locations:

Regal New Roc 4DX, IMAX & RPX New York

Regal Galleria Mall New York

Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX Los Angeles

Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo & IMAX Los Angeles

Regal Cantera & RPX Chicago

Regal UA Riverview Plaza IMAX & RPX Philadelphia

Regal Hacienda Crossings ScreenX, IMAX & RPX San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose

Regal Fox Run & RPX Boston (Manchester)

Regal Majestic &IMAX Washington, DC (Hagerstown)

Regal Potomac Yard Washington, DC (Hagerstown)

Regal Arbor Place & IMAX Atlanta

Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX Houston

Regal Auburn-Washington Seattle-Tacoma

Regal Park Place & RPX Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota)

Regal Oakwood Miami-Ft. Lauderdale

Regal UA Denver Pavilions 4DX & RPX Denver

Regal Richmond Town Square Cleveland-Akron (Canton)

Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne

Regal Stockton City Center & IMAX Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto

Regal Movies On TV Portland, OR

Regal Brier Creek Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville)

Regal Stonecrest At Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPX Charlotte

Regal UA Snowden Square Baltimore

Regal Rancho Del Rey San Diego

Regal Hollywood ScreenX & RPX Nashville

Regal Live Oak & RPX San Antonio

Regal Hollywood & RPX Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-

Regal Royal Palm Beach & RPX West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce

Regal Aliante & IMAX Las Vegas

Regal Manor Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York

Regal Macarthur Center & RPX Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News

Regal Warren Moore 4DX & IMAX Oklahoma City

Regal UA Cottonwood Albuquerque-Santa Fe

Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX Greensboro-High Point-W.Salem

Regal Arbor @ Great Hills Austin

Regal River City Marketplace Jacksonville

Regal Transit Center & IMAX Buffalo

Regal Edwards Fresno 4DX & IMAX Fresno-Visalia

Regal McCain Mall & RPX Little Rock-Pine Bluff

Regal Commonwealth & IMAX Richmond-Petersburg

Regal Colonie Center & RPX Albany-Schenectady-Troy

Regal Pinnacle ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX Knoxville

Regal Belltower & ScreenX Ft. Myers-Naples

Regal River Ridge Roanoke-Lynchburg

Regal Warren East Wichita-Hutchinson

Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX Columbia, SC

Regal Swamp Fox Myrtle Beach-Florence

Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX Augusta-Aiken

Regal Salisbury & RPX Salisbury

Regal Stonefield & IMAX Charlottesville