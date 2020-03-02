‘Go Back to China’ Trailer starring Anna Akana Opens Limited Starting March 6

The semi-autobiographical film follows spoiled rich girl Sasha Li (Anna Akana), who after blowing through most of her trust fund, is forced by her father (Richard Ng) to go back to China and work for the family toy business.

What begins simply as a way to regain financial support soon develops into a life altering journey of self discovery, as Sasha discovers her passion for toy designing and learns to reconnect with her estranged family. A bittersweet portrait of a fractured family, the film also offers an honest look at the human cost of things that are made in China.

Writer/director Emily Ting tells an authentic story about the “real people” behind the Asian American diaspora. Not everyone in Asia is a “crazy rich asian.” People have to work hard to achieve their “American Dream.”

The film has a big ensemble and diverse cast featuring Lynn Chen from Saving Face and veteran actress Kelly Hu who has been in countless films and television series.

Opening Theaters include:

Village East Theater – New York, NY

Laemmle Glendale – Los Angeles, CA

Four Star Theater – San Francisco, CA

Facets Theater – Chicago, IL