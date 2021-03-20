Godzilla vs. Kong Unleashes “Salvation” Clip

Loading...

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes the long-awaited face-off between two icons, “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the next epic adventure in Legendary’s cinematic Monsterverse, directed by Adam Wingard.

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond.

But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.