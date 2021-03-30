Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man” Gets First Trailer

Loading...

Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie are back in action. Watch the Wrath of Man trailer now and see it in theaters on May 7.

A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills.

The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Directed by: Guy Ritchie

Screenplay by: Guy Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies

Cast: Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei with Eddie Marsan and Scott Eastwood

Rated R for strong violence throughout, persuasive language, and some sexual references