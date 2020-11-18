‘Haven’s End’ is a Post-Apocalyptic Thriller

When major cities around the world burn in the aftermath of massive, coordinated terrorist attacks, Dr. Alison Olsen and her friends escape Atlanta for the refuge of her family property deep in the heart of rural Georgia. What they find there is unnatural, violent, and anything but safe.

Star Wars : The Clone Wars’ Catherine Taber stars alongside Hannah Fierman (V/H/S), Megan Hayes (“Stranger Things”), Robert Pralgo (“Teen Wolf”), Anthony Ngyuen (“The Have and Have Nots”) and Alex Zuko (“Cobra Kai”) star. Chris Ethridge directs from a Michael H.Harper script.







Haven’s End is now available on DVD and Digital from Mill Creek.

Haven's End

Director: Chris Ethridge

Writer: Michael H. Harper

Stars: Catherine Taber, Hannah Fierman, Megan Hayes

