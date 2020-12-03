Hot Blu-ray Deals – December 3rd

Sponsor Loading...

Each week, we put together a hot list of the best Blu-ray deals.

Today, December 3rd we have the exciting collection of the first 7 DC Films along with the complete Harry Potter Collection and, of course, some holiday favorites for the whole family.

DC 7 Film Collection





DC 7 includes: Justice League, Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Suicide Squad, Shazam! and Batman & Superman.

DC 7 Film Collection

Genre: Action/Adventure/Fantasy

Directers: Varies

Starring: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavil, Margot Robbie

Buy at: Target $49.99 (reg 81.99)

Harry Potter Collection





The eight Harry Potter films are available for the first time in 4K HDR as a set in the Harry Potter 8-film collection on Ultra HD (UHD) Blu-ray combo pack. UHD Blu-ray showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

All eight Harry Potter films on UHD Blu-ray feature DTS:X audio, which replicates and conveys the fluid movement of sound to create a richer experience than previously possible by moving sound to precisely where the mixer placed it.

Harry Potter Collection

Genre: Action/Adventure/Fantasy

Directers: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, David Yates

Starring:Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Robbie Coltrane, Maggie Smith

Buy at: Best Buy $49.99 (reg 79.00)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Special Edition)





Newly Remastered on Blu-ray! This holiday season, Clark Griswold vows his clan will enjoy “the most fun-filled family Christmas ever.” Before you can sing “Fa-la-la-la-lah,” he decks the halls with howls of folly in the perennial favorite National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Seeing is believing. There are 25,000 lights on the roof, an exploding turkey on the dining room table and a SWAT team taking siege outside

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Genre: Comedy/Holiday

Directer: John Hughes

Starring: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Cody Burger, Tony Epper, Miriam Flynn

Buy at: Amazon $7.99

Elf





One Christmas Eve a long time ago, a baby crawled into Santa’s bag of toys. Raised as an elf, Buddy grows into an adult three times larger than the biggest elf–and realizes that he will never truly fit in at the North Pole. This holiday season, Buddy goes looking for his true place in the world–in New York City. Buddy finds his workaholic father … who’s on Santa’s “naughty” list, a new mother and a 10-year-old brother who doesn’t believe in Santa Claus or elves. Here, now, Buddy discovers his destiny … to save Christmas for New York and the world!

Elf

Genre: Comedy/Holiday

Directer: Jon Favreau

Starring: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Edward Asner

Buy at: Amazon $7.99 (reg. 19.98)

A Charlie Brown Christmas





Depressed at the commercialism he sees around him, Charlie Brown tries to find a deeper meaning to Christmas.

Elf

Genre: Animation/Holiday/Comedy

Directer: Bill Melendez

Starring: Ann Altieri, Chris Doran, Sally Dryer

Buy at: Amazon $18.99 (reg. 19.98)