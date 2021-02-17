IFC Midnight Releases Trailer for Sci-fi Thriller “Come True”

Loading...

Looking for an escape from her recurring nightmares, 18-year-old Sarah (Julia Sarah Stone) submits to a university sleep study, but soon realizes she’s become the conduit to a frightening new discovery.

Dreams twist and nightmares come true in this mind-altering new work of science-fiction from Anthony Scott Burns (Our House) that haunts the space between wakefulness and sleep. Come True is an unforgettable cinematic dream well worth the submersion.

Opening in theaters and VOD March 12

Director: Anthony Scott Burns

Starring: Landon Liboiron, Skylar Radzion, Julia Sarah Stone