In the summer of 1939, influential families in Nazi Germany have sent their daughters to a finishing school in an English seaside town to learn the language and be ambassadors for a future looking National Socialist. A teacher there sees what is coming and is trying to raise the alarm. But the authorities believe he is the problem.

Director: Andy Goddard

Starring: James D’Arcy, Eddie Izzard, Judi Dench

Opening in theaters and VOD March 26