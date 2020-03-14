Jason Blum Takes Aim With ‘The Hunt’

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose… The Hunt.

In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

From Jason Blum, the producer of Get Out and The Purge series, comes a timely and provocative new satirical thriller that has ignited a national conversation. Listen in on Jason Blum and Ike Barinholtz discuss the project and some of the highlights.

Unlike almost all genre films, the two principal roles of The Hunt, villain and hero, are both women, and the filmmakers needed to find powerful women who could each command the screen on her own and ultimately face off in a battle of brains and brawn. “I love that it’s two strong female characters who anchor the movie,” Jason Blum says. “The Hunt is really a showdown between Hilary Swank’s Athena on one side, and Betty Gilpin’s Crystal on the other. The movie ends with this huge showdown between these two women, which is pretty extraordinary.”

To say they end up beating the hell out of each other in epic hand-to-hand combat feels like an understatement. The climactic battle is like nothing anyone has ever seen on screen before. “Both Hilary and Betty have, from their prior movie and television experience, done a lot of fighting, so they had a lot of experience with that,” Blum says. “They’re also very strong and nimble and can move quickly. I think Hilary and Betty did almost the entire fight themselves. It was great to work with wonderful actresses who also had the experience of onscreen fighting already. It makes the fight seem even more real.”

The final showdown between Crystal and Athena is yet another way Lindelof and Cuse tweaked genre convention. Instead of the usual terrified lone distressed damsel-in-distress facing off against the villain in the big finale, The Hunt presents two strong, intelligent and determined women in a primal fight to the death that is destined to become an iconographic milestone for action heroines to come.

The most talked about movie of the year is the one nobody has seen … yet.

The Hunt opens in theaters March 13th.