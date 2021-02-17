Jill Gevargizian’s Debut Feature “The Stylist” Headlines ARROW’s March Lineup

Loading...

Arrow Video is excited to announce the March 1 release of Jill Gevargizian’s The Stylist, the headliner of the March 2021 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform. Building on the success of the Arrow Video Channel and expanding its availability across multiple devices and countries, ARROW boasts a selection of cult classics, hidden gems and iconic horror films, all passionately curated by the ARROW team. The full March 2021 lineup will be announced shortly.

Based on Gevargizian’s award-winning short of the same name, The Stylist reunites Gevargizian with the short’s lead actor Najarra Townsend (Contracted, Wolf Mother). Townsend stars as Claire, a lonely hairstylist who becomes obsessed with her clients…to their peril. Genre star Brea Grant (After Midnight, Beyond the Gates, director of 12 Hour Shift) joins the feature as Olivia, an unsuspecting bride who makes the deadly mistake of hiring Claire for her big day.





ARROW will host several exclusive extras for The Stylist, including the original award-winning short, an introduction to the film by Gevargizian, and several behind the scenes featurettes detailing how the acclaimed thriller came together.

ARROW is available in the US, Canada and the UK on the following Apps/devices: Roku (all Roku sticks, boxes, devices, etc), Apple TV & iOS devices, Android TV and mobile devices , Fire TV (all Amazon Fire TV Sticks, boxes, etc), and on all web browsers at https://www.arrow-player.com.