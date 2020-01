From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

Irresistible will be released in Theaters May 29 and stars Academy Award nominee Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Academy Award winner Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso.