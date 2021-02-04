Judas and The Black Messiah – “You Will Know His Name” Featurette

Loading...

FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya). A career thief, O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons).

Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback). Meanwhile, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton and The Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) commands?

Inspired by true events, Judas and the Black Messiah is directed by Shaka King, marking his studio feature film directorial debut.

Judas and The Black Messiah is coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max February 12th. Available for 31 days at no extra cost to subscribers.