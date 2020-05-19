Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch Star in “Force of Nature” Thriller

A perfect storm of action is unleashed when Force of Nature premieres in households everywhere through Digital and On Demand on June 30 from Lionsgate.

This edge-of-your-seat action-thriller explodes during a violent Category 5 hurricane. As disgraced cop Cardillo (Emile Hirsch, Into the Wild) races to evacuate an apartment building, he comes across Dr. Troy (Kate Bosworth, Superman Returns) and her retired detective father, Ray (Mel Gibson, Braveheart). When a murderous gang of thieves arrives to rob a wealthy tenant, they must join forces to battle the criminals and escape with their lives before the entire city is deep underwater.

From an executive producer of the Escape Plan franchise comes this high-stakes, edge-of-your-seat thriller starring Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Academy Award® and Golden Globe® winner Mel Gibson (Academy Award®: 1995, Best Director, Braveheart; Golden Globe®: 1996, Best Director – Motion Picture, Braveheart). David Zayas, Stephanie Cayo, and Will Catlett also star.