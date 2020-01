The story of Disney’s most iconic villain continues in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie. After sharing many happy years together, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the tangled ties that bind them as they are torn apart by Aurora’s upcoming wedding, unexpected allies and new forces at play. But their love proves strong, and “the happily ever after is pure magic” (Mara Reinstein, Us Weekly).

Bring home Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Digital and Blu-ray.