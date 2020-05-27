Meet China’s Brave Activist/Artist Hu Jie in Digital Release of Two Films

Spark, one of Hu Jie’s most powerful films, looks back on the legacy of a small, but influential magazine from Gansu Province that dared to tell the truth about the Great Leap Forward. Spark’s young contributors bravely shone a light on the horrific realities of life covered up by the Communist Party. Through interviews with surviving contributors (two were executed), Hu Jie weaves together a striking and emotional oral history of the publication and its times.

Featuring lush photography and revealing interviews, filmmaker and critic Rita Andreetti’s sensitive portrait, The Observer (trailer above), explores Hu Jie’s commitment, tenacity and courage, as well as the toll those have taken in his personal life. Through the creation not only of films but also of woodcuts and paintings, he continues to fight for the truth… but will museums, galleries and movie theaters have the courage to show the work that he makes?

The set includes bonus scenes with extra interview footage and exclusive scenes shot by Hu Jie.