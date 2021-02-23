Michael Paré and Nicholas Turturro Star in “The Penthouse”

Loading...

This dark, gripping thriller shows that evil lurks where we least expect it. In sunny Carolina Beach, Peter and Amanda’s new penthouse condo has a perfect view of the marina.

One day, they notice a couple bickering aboard a docked sailboat, and Amanda befriends the frightened Tess, who soon vanishes without a trace. After Peter confronts Tess’s boyfriend, Charles (Michael Paré, Gone), Charles vows to make the nosy couple’s life a living hell, stopping at nothing until he gets revenge.

Michael Paré and Nicholas Turturro star in the dark, gripping thriller The Penthouse premiering on Digital, On Demand and DVD April 13 from Lionsgate.