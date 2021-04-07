Mickey Rourke Leads All Star Cast in New Action-Thriller “Take Back”

Loading...

Get ready to jump into action this summer! New action thriller Take Back, starring Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler, Sin City), Michael Jai White (Black Dynamite, The Dark Knight), James Russo (Django Unchained, Badland), and Gillian White (How To Be A Player, Never Back Down: No Surrender), premieres on VOD, digital and in select cinemas on June 18, 2021, from Shout! Studios.

Directed by Christian Sesma (Paydirt, Vigilante Diaries) and written by Zach Zerries, Take Back is a gripping, high octane thriller that uniquely blends a captivating storyline, epic hand-to-hand fight sequences, and all the bells and whistles in a kinetic action film in equal measures. Buckle up!

Zara (Gillian White) and Brian (Michael Jai White) are living the perfect small-town life when Zara heroically foils a robbery and becomes headline news. This unwanted notoriety draws elements of Zara’s mysterious past back into her life, putting the lives of her family in danger. When Zara and Brian’s daughter is kidnapped by a sadistic gang of people traffickers led by the vicious Patrick (Mickey Rourke), the pair face a race against time to save her life. With Det. Chalmers (James Russo) also on Patrick’s trail, Zara and Patrick’s paths collide in a final stand-off in the desert.