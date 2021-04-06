“Minari” Coming To DVD and Blu-ray

Loading...

Winning countless awards, Minari is a tender and sweeping story about what roots us.

Minari arrives on DVD and Blu-ray May 18

Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother.





Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

Blu-Ray / DVD Special Features

Deleted Scenes

Sowing Seeds: Making Minari

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Lee Isaac Chung and Actress Yuh-jung Youn

Starring Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho with Yuh-jung Youn and Will Patton