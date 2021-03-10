Static Multimedia community

Morgan Freeman & Ruby Rose Star in “Vanquish”

From the director of Double Take, Middle Men, and The Poison Rose comes this stylish, glossy action-thriller starring Morgan Freeman (Se7en) and Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) that shows what desperation can drive a person to do.

A mother, Victoria (Rose), is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon (Freeman) forces Victoria to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage. Now, Victoria must use guns, guts, and a motorcycle to take out a series of violent gangsters — or she may never see her child again.

Watch on Digital and On Demand April 23rd.

