Elizabeth Banks Modernizes The Next Generation of 'Charlie’s Angels'

In the latest version of Charlie’s Angels, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

The Angels are called into action when a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology and the women put their lives on the line to protect us all.

“There are so few films with multiple female leads out there. I felt like Charlie’s Angels was a way to tell a story involving more than one female lead — three great, powerful women that have agency over their lives, and are the driving force behind the story,” says Elizabeth Banks, who helms the latest iteration of the iconic franchise. For the actress/co-writer/director/producer and so many women, Charlie’s Angels was a beacon. “These characters were women who worked in a man’s world and had to make their own way. You just hadn’t seen women kicking butt in any genre before – it was revolutionary. They really stood for something.”

“Elizabeth Banks built a franchise for women and girls in Pitch Perfect – it became a destination viewing for girls and women,” says producer Elizabeth Cantillon. “It seemed organic to apply that to Charlie’s Angels – her voice is the perfect tenor for what the franchise should be now.

“Every generation should have their own Charlie’s Angels,” says Cantillon. “The first round was reflective of that era of women’s liberation and unlocking the potential of women. The second, the earlier films, were a celebration of women and women working together. Liz Banks’ version is building on both of those ideas – women can do anything if given the opportunity, it’s about women supporting women at work. It’s a sisterhood, it’s inclusive, and it’s something that all women dream of – to be part of something – but we don’t see a lot of movies about. Expressing that was important to Elizabeth Banks, and it was important to me.”

As Banks took on helming responsibilities, she also signed on to write the script. To modernize the story, she first went back to the basics. On September 22 1976, Charlie’s Angels aired for the first time on ABC in America. Created by Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts and produced by Aaron Spelling and Leonard Goldberg, the show followed the crime fighting adventures of three beautiful women working for a private detective agency, The Townsend Agency, headed and bankrolled by a mysterious millionaire, Charlie, whose identity was never revealed.

The first episode was an instant hit, and the show ran for a total of 5 seasons, 110 episodes and gave birth to two major feature films.

“Charlie’s Angels was the beginning of female empowerment on TV,” says Banks. “So, when we started the process of continuing Charlie’s Angels, we wanted to incorporate everything that had come before.”

But relaunching the brand was not so much about reinventing as reinvigorating. The starting point, and this lies at the heart of Banks’ vision for Charlie’s Angels, was to imagine where The Townsend Agency would be now, over 40 years later. In this new era, the company has gone global, activating an international network of Angels and Bosleys—their handlers. “I wanted to answer the question: what had Charles Townsend built over the past forty years? It’s about extending the story.”

At the same time, the movie is still Charlie’s Angels: It’s action-packed and full of the disguises, levity, and ass-kicking fans have come to know and love. The film opens in theaters November 15th.