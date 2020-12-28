New Blu-ray Release This Week: December 28th

Sponsor Loading...

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy titles available on Blu-ray.

This week we have a story of 2 men who develop an unexpected friendship in The Last Shirt, Liem Neilsen plays a bank robber in the Honest Thief and a film of friends struggling with their sexuality. Take a look below.

The Last Shift





Two men are struggling in the same town, while worlds apart. Stanley, an aging fast-food worker, plans to call it quits after 38 years on the graveyard shift at Oscar’s Chicken and Fish. His last weekend takes a turn while training his replacement, Jevon, a talented but stalled young writer whose provocative politics keep landing him in trouble. A flicker of camaraderie sparks during the long overnight hours in a quiet kitchen.

About

The Last Shift

Director: Andrew Cohn

Starring: Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie, Ed O’Neill

Genre: Drama

Rating: R

Release Date: December 29th

Dating Amber





Set-in Ireland during the mid-90’s, Eddie and Amber decide to stage a relationship in order to stop everyone speculating about their sexuality.

About

Dating Amber

Director: David Freyne

Starring: Fionn O’Shea, Lola Petticrew, Sharon Horgan

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Rating: N/R

Release Date: December 29th

Honest Thief





Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.

About

Honest Thief

Director: Mark Williams

Starring: Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: December 29th

Triggered





Nine friends, each harboring a dark secret, go camping in the woods. After a wild night of partying, they wake up with suicide bombs strapped to their chests, all with varying times on their countdown clocks. They decide to work out how to disarm the bombs or find help – until they discover they can ‘take’ one another’s time by killing each other.

About

Triggered

Director: Alastair Orr

Starring: Reine Swart, Russell Crous, Liesl Ahlers

Genre: Action, Comedy, Horror

Rating: N/R

Release Date: December 29th