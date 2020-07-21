New Blu-ray Releases the Week of July 20th

This week has a variety of blu-ray releases this week, from Resistance to a remastered Ghost, released after 30 years.
Resistance
As a young man growing up in Nazi-occupied Europe, Marcel has no intention of getting involved in the war – his pursuits include impersonating Charlie Chaplin in burlesque clubs, painting backdrops for his plays, and antagonizing his obstinate father. His life is thrown into upheaval when he is recruited into the French Resistance, putting his acting skills to the ultimate test in teaching orphaned Jewish children how to survive in the horrifying reality of the Holocaust.
Directed by: Jonathan Jakubowicz
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Clemence Poesy, Ed Harris, Edgar Ramírez
Castle Rock: The Complete First Season
Attorney Henry Deaver is called back to the town of Castle Rock, Maine — where he was raised by foster parents — after a mysterious death at Shawshank Prison reveals a secret prisoner with no name or history locked in a disused wing of the crumbling facility.
Produced by: Stephen King, J.J. Abrams, Sam Shaw, Dustin Thomason, Ben Stephenson
Starring: Andre Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy, Sissy Spacek
Paramount Presents: Ghost
Sam, recently departed from the living world, but left behind in spirit form. While desperate to reconnect with the love of his life, he discovers his death wasn’t just a random robbery gone bad. To solve his own murder, he enlists the talents of a skeptical psychic.
Directed by: Jerry Zucker
Starring: Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore
The Room
In search of a more authentic life, Kate and Matt leave the city for an old house in the middle of nowhere Maryland. There, they discover a hidden room that has the extraordinary power to grant any wish. Their new life becomes a true fairy tale, but beneath the bliss, something darker lurks: some wishes can have dire consequences.
Directed by: Christian Volckman
Starring: Kevin Janssens Olga Kurylenko
Survive the Night
A doctor and his family are held hostage by a wounded gunman and his unhinged brother.
Directed by: Matt Eskandari
Starring: Chad Michael Murray, Bruce Willis