New Blu-ray Releases the Week of July 20th

This week has a variety of blu-ray releases this week, from Resistance to a remastered Ghost, released after 30 years.

Resistance

As a young man growing up in Nazi-occupied Europe, Marcel has no intention of getting involved in the war – his pursuits include impersonating Charlie Chaplin in burlesque clubs, painting backdrops for his plays, and antagonizing his obstinate father. His life is thrown into upheaval when he is recruited into the French Resistance, putting his acting skills to the ultimate test in teaching orphaned Jewish children how to survive in the horrifying reality of the Holocaust.

Directed by: Jonathan Jakubowicz

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Clemence Poesy, Ed Harris, Edgar Ramírez





Castle Rock: The Complete First Season

Attorney Henry Deaver is called back to the town of Castle Rock, Maine — where he was raised by foster parents — after a mysterious death at Shawshank Prison reveals a secret prisoner with no name or history locked in a disused wing of the crumbling facility.

Produced by: Stephen King, J.J. Abrams, Sam Shaw, Dustin Thomason, Ben Stephenson

Starring: Andre Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy, Sissy Spacek





Paramount Presents: Ghost

Sam, recently departed from the living world, but left behind in spirit form. While desperate to reconnect with the love of his life, he discovers his death wasn’t just a random robbery gone bad. To solve his own murder, he enlists the talents of a skeptical psychic.

Directed by: Jerry Zucker

Starring: Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore





The Room

In search of a more authentic life, Kate and Matt leave the city for an old house in the middle of nowhere Maryland. There, they discover a hidden room that has the extraordinary power to grant any wish. Their new life becomes a true fairy tale, but beneath the bliss, something darker lurks: some wishes can have dire consequences.

Directed by: Christian Volckman

Starring: Kevin Janssens Olga Kurylenko





Survive the Night

A doctor and his family are held hostage by a wounded gunman and his unhinged brother.

Directed by: Matt Eskandari

Starring: Chad Michael Murray, Bruce Willis