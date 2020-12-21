New Blu-ray Releases This Week: December 21st

Sponsor Loading...

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy titles available on Blu-ray.

This week we have the comedy with Robert DiNero, The War with Grandpa. The exciting The Craft: Legacy is releasing along with the horror adventure, Shortcut.

The War with Grandpa





Sixth-grader Peter (Oakes Fegley) is pretty much your average kid—he likes gaming, hanging with his friends and his beloved pair of Air Jordans. But when his recently widowed grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro) moves in with Peter’s family, the boy is forced to give up his most prized possession of all, his bedroom. Unwilling to let such an injustice stand, Peter devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks to drive out the interloper, but Grandpa Ed won’t go without a fight.

The War with Grandpa

Director: Tim Hill

Starring: Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

MPAA Rating: PG

Release Date: December 22nd

The Craft: Legacy





In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.

The Craft: Legacy

Director: Zoe Lister-Jones

Starring: Michelle Monaghan, David Duchovny, Nicholas Galitzine, Hannah Gordon

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Release Date: December 22nd

Shortcut





A group of five classmates is trapped inside their school bus after a mysterious creature invades the road. Time runs and every passing minute decreases their survival chances against the constant threats of the unknown entity.

Shortcut

Director: Alessio Liguori

Starring: Jack Kane, Zander Emlano, Zak Sutcliffe

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Horror

MPAA Rating: R

Release Date: December 22nd

The Place of No Words

“Where do we go when we die?” It is this simple, but unanswerable question from a precocious three-year old that kicks off an epic journey as the small lad leads his family on an imaginative adventure through fantastic lands filled with mythic creatures.

The Place of No Words

Director: Mark Webber

Starring: Mark Webber, Teresa Palmer, Eric Christian Olsen, Phoebe Tonkin

Genre: Fantasy

MPAA Rating: N/R

Release Date: December 22nd

