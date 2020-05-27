New Horror Movies on Blu-ray May 26th

This week finds a number of quality horror blu-rays highlighted by the sleeper hit The Invisible Man, classic In Search for Dracula starring Christopher Lee and the ‘unofficial sequel’ to Dawn of the Dead – Zombie.

The Invisible Man



When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Directed by: Leigh Whannell

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer





Special features:

• Includes Blu-ray, DVD and a digital copy of The Invisible Man (2020) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

• Deleted Scenes

• Moss Manifested

• Director’s Journey with Leigh Whannell

• The Players

• Timeless Terror

• Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Leigh Whannell





Zombie – 4K Ultra HD

In Italy, it was considered the ‘unofficial sequel’ to Dawn of the Dead. In England, it was known as Zombie Flesh Eaters and banned as obscene. In America, it was called Zombie and advertised with the depraved tag line “We are going to eat you!” This worldwide splatter sensation remains one of the most eye-skewering, skin-ripping, gore-gushingly graphic horror hits of all time!

Directed by: Lucio Fulci

Starring: Tisa Farrow, Ian McCulloc, Richard Johnson, Auretta Gay





Features:

Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) Widescreen 2.40:1 Feature Presentation and Bonus Extras Blu-ray

• Audio: English: Dolby Atmos; English: 5.1 DTS-HD; English: 1.0 DTS-HD; Italian: 7.1 DTS-HD; Italian: 1.0 DTS-HD; French: Dolby Digital 1.0

• Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Danish, Finnish, Dutch, Swedish, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin, Cantonese, Thai, English for Italian Audio

• Audio Commentary #1 with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films

• Audio Commentary #2 with Star Ian McCulloch and Diabolik Magazine Editor Jason J. Slater

• When The Earth Spits Out The Dead – Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci

• Zombie Wasteland Interviews with Stars Ian McCulloch, Richard Johnson&Al Cliver, and Actor/Stuntman OttavianoDell’Acqua

• Flesh Eaters on Film Interview with Co-Producer Fabrizio De Angelis

• Deadtime Stories Interviews with Co-Writers Elisa Briganti and (Uncredited) DardanoSacchetti

• World of the Dead Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati and Production & Costume Designer Walter Patriarca

• ZombiItaliano Interviews with Special Make-Up Effects Artists Gianetto De Rossi&Maurizio Trani and Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi

• Notes on a Headstone Interview with Composer Fabio Frizzi

• All in the Family Interview with Antonella Fulci

• Zombie Lover Award-Winning Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro talks about one of his favorite films

• Theatrical Trailers

• TV Spots

• Radio Spots

• Poster & Still Gallery

• Guillermo del Toro Intro

• BONUS! Embossed Slipcover (First Pressing Only)





Solid Metal Nightmares: The Films of Shinya Tsukamoto – Collector’s Set

One of the most distinctive and celebrated names in modern Japanese cinema, there’s no other filmmaker quite like Shinya Tsukamoto. Since his early days as a teenager making Super 8 shorts, he has remained steadfastly independent, garnering widespread acclaim while honing his own unique and instantly recognizable aesthetic on the margins of the industry. Frequently exploring themes of urban alienation, physical transformation and psychosexual obsession, his films cross genre boundaries, defying straightforward classification. This exclusive collection gathers together eight feature-length films and two shorts from Tsukamoto s diverse filmography, including his most recent offering his samurai drama Killing, making its home video premiere.

Directed by: Shinya Tsukamoto

Starring: Shinya Tsukamoto, Tomorô Taguchi

Films Included: Tetsuo: The Iron Man, Tetsuo II: Body Hammer, Tokyo Fist, Bullet Ballet, A Snake of June, Vital, Kotoko, Killing, The Adventure of Denchu-Kozo, Haze





Special Features:

• High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations of all ten films

• Original lossless PCM 1.0 mono audio on Tetsuo: The Iron Man, Tetsuo II: Body Hammer and Tokyo Fist

• Original lossless PCM 2.0 stereo audio on Bullet Ballet and Haze

• Original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 on A Snake of June, Vital, Kotoko and Killing

• Optional lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 on Bullet Ballet

• Optional English subtitles for all films

• Audio commentaries by Japanese cinema expert Tom Mes on all ten films, including brand new commentaries on Tetsuo, Tetsuo II, Tokyo Fist, A Snake of June, Kotoko, Killing, The Adventure of Denchu-kozo and Haze

• Brand new career-spanning interview with Shinya Tsukamoto

• An Assault on the Senses, a brand new visual essay on the films and style of Shinya Tsukamoto by Japanese cinema expert Jasper Sharp

• Multiple archival interviews with Shinya Tsukamoto, covering every film in the collection

• Shooting A Snake of June, an archival behind-the-scenes featurette on the film s production

• Archival The Making of Vital featurette

• Archival behind-the-scenes featurette on Vital s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival

• Archival featurette on Vital s special effects

• The Making of Haze, an archival behind-the-scenes featurette on the film s production

• Kaori Fuji at the Locarno Film Festival, an archival featurette focusing on Haze s lead actress

• Archival Background to The Adventure of Denchu-Kozo featurette

• Tokyo Fist, Bullet Ballet and Vital music clips

• Multiple trailers and image galleries

• Limited edition packaging featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx, Gary Pullin, Ian MacEwan, Chris Malbon, Jacob Phillips, Tommy Pocket, Peter Strain and Tony Stella

• Double-sided fold-out poster

• Illustrated collector s booklet featuring new writing on the films by Kat Ellinger, Jasper Sharp and Mark Schilling





In Search for Dracula

Brand New 2K Master! The blood-curdling truth behind the legendary vampire! Nestled in the Carpathian Mountains of the Transylvanian region of Romania is the castle that once was the stronghold of Vlad Dracula. Indeed, Dracula did exist, but unlike the blood-sucking monster of popular myth, the real Dracula was a fifteenth-century prince who tortured and killed thousands—savagely impaling his victims on sharpened spikes. Christopher Lee traces the roots of the Dracula legend back to their horrifying historical origins. Based on the best-selling book by Raymond T. McNally and Radu Florescu, In Search of Dracula exposes the fictional monster and his real-life counterpart, “Vlad the Impaler,” while also showing for the first time on film the infamous Borgo Pass, vampire bats feasting on blood and exorcism rites for the undead.

Directed by Calvin Floyd

Starring: Christopher Lee





Special Features:

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Lee Gambin and John Harrison

• Optional English Subtitles

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• Trailers