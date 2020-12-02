New Release: “Love And Monsters” Arriving on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD

Sponsor Loading...

Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land.

After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again.

As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way.

The fun-filled and action-packed adventure also stars Dan Ewing, Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt.

The Blu-ray includes the following bonus content:

Deleted scenes

Bottom of the Food Chain: The Cast of Love And Monsters

It’s a Monster’s World: Creating a Post-Apocalyptic Landscape

About

Director: Michael Matthews

Screenplay: Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson

Stars: Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Dan Ewing, Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Rooker

Rating: PG-13 for action/violence, language and some suggestive material