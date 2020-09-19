Newly Remastered ‘Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary’ Coming to Select Movie Theaters

Head back to Camp Crystal Lake to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of one of the most influential horror films of all time, Paramount Pictures’ 1980’s classic “Friday the 13th.” In October, moviegoers can experience a newly remastered version of the original terrifying film that started it all as “Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary” comes to local cinemas for a two-night event.



In addition to watching “Friday the 13th” on the big screen, attendees will view a special bonus, “Secrets Galore Behind The Gore – Friday the 13th,” in which revolutionary special-effects and makeup artist Tom Savini (“Friday the 13th,” “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,” “Dawn of the Dead,” “Day of the Dead,” “Creepshow,” etc.) details some of the groundbreaking, gory, and great moments of the original “Friday the 13th.”



“Friday the 13th” follows a group of young counselors preparing for the reopening of Camp Crystal Lake, where a boy drowned years earlier. One by one, the counselors are stalked by a mysterious and violent killer. The film spawned one of the longest-running and most successful horror franchises in film history with 11 subsequent movies and, 40 years later, the iconic machete-wielding killer continues to haunt, fascinate, and terrify new generations.



WHEN: Sunday, October 4 at 7 p.m. local time and Wednesday, October 7 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time.

WHERE: Tickets are available now at FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.