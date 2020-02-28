‘Queen & Slim’ Collects All Film Clips Ahead of Digital Release

From Emmy®-winning writer Lena Waithe and Grammy Award-winning director Melina Matsoukas, comes the unflinching new drama, Queen & Slim. On a first date, a black man and woman are stopped by a policeman over a minor traffic infraction.

As the situation spirals, the man kills the officer in self-defense, forcing the two to go on the run. As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives discover themselves in the most dire of circumstances, forging a powerful love that reveals their shared humanity and shapes the rest of their lives.

Own Queen & Slim on Digital, Blu-ray & DVD: https://www.uphe.com/movies/queen-slim