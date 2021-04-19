Ramone (Short Film)

After a robbery gone wrong, Ramone, a 16-year-old drug dealer from Brooklyn, with nothing but her street smarts, her girlfriend, and the help of her imaginary friend The Notorious B.I.G. decides to escape from her criminal lifestyle.

OFFICIAL SELECTION:

First-Time Filmmaker Sessions

Los Angeles Lift-Off Film Festival

Montana International Film Festival

San Francisco Latino Film Festival

Miami Independent Film Festival

Loading...

Honorable Mention at:

Amsterdam Filmmaker Festival

Director

Alejandro G. Estrada

Written By

Alejandro G. Estrada

Produced By

Frank Raudsepp and Alejandro G. Estrada

– Shot in Brooklyn, New York, March 2019 with the help of the New York Film Academy

CAST

Ramone

Jacinta Torres

Luis (The father)

Fé Torres

Monica

Stephanie Wiggins

Jim (Thug)

Matthew Leeb

The mother

Valerie Reed

Notorious

Devere Burnett

CREW

Line Producer

Frank Raudsepp

Cinematography/Gaffer

Matt Devlin



1st AC

Alessandro Gazzola

2nd AC

Day 1: Katerina Olkhovaya

Day 2 & 3: Francesco Frau

Assistant Director

Ellinor Skeppström

Hair and Makeup Artist

Kayla Kayser

Executive Producer

Alejandro G. Estrada

Executive Producer

Ino de Brujin

Film Editing

Jorge Alduncin

Sound Mix

Diego Las Heras Deves &

Alejandro G. Estrada