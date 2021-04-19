Static Multimedia community

Ramone (Short Film)

Movies

Ramone (Short Film)

Biggie is my guide on taking that street ride.

After a robbery gone wrong, Ramone, a 16-year-old drug dealer from Brooklyn, with nothing but her street smarts, her girlfriend, and the help of her imaginary friend The Notorious B.I.G. decides to escape from her criminal lifestyle.

OFFICIAL SELECTION:
First-Time Filmmaker Sessions
Los Angeles Lift-Off Film Festival
Montana International Film Festival
San Francisco Latino Film Festival
Miami Independent Film Festival

Honorable Mention at:
Amsterdam Filmmaker Festival

Director
Alejandro G. Estrada 

 Written By
Alejandro G. Estrada 

 Produced By
Frank Raudsepp and Alejandro G. Estrada

– Shot in Brooklyn, New York, March 2019 with the help of the New York Film Academy

CAST  

Ramone
Jacinta Torres

 Luis (The father)
Fé Torres  

Monica
Stephanie Wiggins  

 Jim (Thug)

Matthew Leeb   

The mother
Valerie Reed 

 Notorious  
Devere Burnett

  CREW

Line Producer
Frank Raudsepp

Cinematography/Gaffer
Matt Devlin

1st AC
Alessandro Gazzola

2nd AC
Day 1: Katerina Olkhovaya
Day 2 & 3: Francesco Frau

Assistant Director
Ellinor Skeppström

Hair and Makeup Artist
Kayla Kayser

Executive Producer
Alejandro G. Estrada

Executive Producer
Ino de Brujin

Film Editing
Jorge Alduncin

Sound Mix
Diego Las Heras Deves &
Alejandro G. Estrada

