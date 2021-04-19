Ramone (Short Film)

After a robbery gone wrong, Ramone, a 16-year-old drug dealer from Brooklyn, with nothing but her street smarts, her girlfriend, and the help of her imaginary friend The Notorious B.I.G. decides to escape from her criminal lifestyle.
OFFICIAL SELECTION:
First-Time Filmmaker Sessions
Los Angeles Lift-Off Film Festival
Montana International Film Festival
San Francisco Latino Film Festival
Miami Independent Film Festival
Honorable Mention at:
Amsterdam Filmmaker Festival
Director
Alejandro G. Estrada
Written By
Alejandro G. Estrada
Produced By
Frank Raudsepp and Alejandro G. Estrada
– Shot in Brooklyn, New York, March 2019 with the help of the New York Film Academy
CAST
Ramone
Jacinta Torres
Luis (The father)
Fé Torres
Monica
Stephanie Wiggins
Jim (Thug)
Matthew Leeb
The mother
Valerie Reed
Notorious
Devere Burnett
CREW
Line Producer
Frank Raudsepp
Cinematography/Gaffer
Matt Devlin
1st AC
Alessandro Gazzola
2nd AC
Day 1: Katerina Olkhovaya
Day 2 & 3: Francesco Frau
Assistant Director
Ellinor Skeppström
Hair and Makeup Artist
Kayla Kayser
Executive Producer
Alejandro G. Estrada
Executive Producer
Ino de Brujin
Film Editing
Jorge Alduncin
Sound Mix
Diego Las Heras Deves &
Alejandro G. Estrada