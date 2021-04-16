RE-ENTRY (Short Film)

Loading...

When a man dies in a traffic accident and gets into a conversation with God, he gets an answer to the biggest question of life. Based on a short story by Andy Weir.

Credits

Based on “The Egg” by Andy Weir

Actors: Issaka Sawadogo,

Johnny Bang Reilly

Writer/Director: Ben Brand

Production: Studio Ruba

Co-production: NTR Broadcasting

Cinematography: Maxime Desmet

Producer: Maarten van der Ven

Line producer: Moniek Sterk

Art & Costume: Madeleine Homan

Editing: Patrick Schonewille

Post production: Filmmore

Colorist: Judy Steenman

Sound design & Mix: Mark Glynne

Foly Artist: Tom Bijnen

Music: Jesper Ankarfeldt

Casting: Groen casting / Susanne Groen

Visual fx supervisor: Stefan Beekhuizen & Jesse Hovestreijdt

Titel design: Gideon Schaaps

Di producer: Fleur Stikkelorum

Commisioning editor ntr: Marina Blok