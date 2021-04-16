RE-ENTRY (Short Film)

When a man dies in a traffic accident and gets into a conversation with God, he gets an answer to the biggest question of life. Based on a short story by Andy Weir.
Credits
Based on “The Egg” by Andy Weir
Actors: Issaka Sawadogo,
Johnny Bang Reilly
Writer/Director: Ben Brand
Production: Studio Ruba
Co-production: NTR Broadcasting
Cinematography: Maxime Desmet
Producer: Maarten van der Ven
Line producer: Moniek Sterk
Art & Costume: Madeleine Homan
Editing: Patrick Schonewille
Post production: Filmmore
Colorist: Judy Steenman
Sound design & Mix: Mark Glynne
Foly Artist: Tom Bijnen
Music: Jesper Ankarfeldt
Casting: Groen casting / Susanne Groen
Visual fx supervisor: Stefan Beekhuizen & Jesse Hovestreijdt
Titel design: Gideon Schaaps
Di producer: Fleur Stikkelorum
Commisioning editor ntr: Marina Blok