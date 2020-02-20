Re-imagined ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ Posts First Trailer

The Personal History of David Copperfield re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers— giving the Dickensian tale new life for a cosmopolitan age with a diverse ensemble cast of stage and screen actors from across the world.

Emmy winners and Oscar nominees Armando Iannucci (In The Loop, The Death Of Stalin, HBO’S Veep) and Simon Blackwell (In The Loop, HBO’S Succession) lend their wry, yet heart-filled storytelling style to revisiting Dickens’ iconic hero on his quirky journey from impoverished orphan to burgeoning writer in Victorian England.