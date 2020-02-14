Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Dolittle’ Announces Digital Release Dates

He’s not just a people person! Universal Pictures Home Entertainment reignites a classic character, as Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame, Sherlock Holmes) stars in DOLITTLE, arriving on Digital March 24, 2020 and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on April 7, 2020. Own the movie all the animals are talking about and go an epic journey with a hilarious always cold bear, an anxious gorilla, a lovable giraffe, a ferocious tiger, and more.

The adventurous tale is brought to life with an all-star cast that includes the voice talents of Academy® Award winner Emma Thompson (Last Christmas, Late Night), Academy® Award winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, “Mr. Robot”), Selena Gomez (“Wizards of Waverly Place”), John Cena (“WWE”), and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and more. The film is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) and produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.

Robert Downey Jr. electrifies as the man who could talk to animals: DOLITTLE. After losing his wife, he hermits himself away behind the high wall of his manor but is forced to set sail on an epic adventure when the queen falls gravely ill. Helping Dolittle in search of a rare cure are his rambunctious animal friends—including Chee-Chee (Malek), an anxious, self-conscious gorilla; Dab-Dab (Octavia Spencer, The Help), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck; the bickering duo of cynical, neurotic ostrich Plimpton (Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick, “Silicon Valley”) and chilly-but-chill polar bear Yoshi (Cena); as well as a headstrong parrot named Polynesia (Thompson). Catch incredible bonus content that you can only see on the 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital release showcasing the making of the film and insight to all the cast.

Bonus Features on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

TALK TO THE ANIMALS – Dolittle is surrounded by a motley cast of characters. Take a peek at all the fun the cast had giving each of the animals their unique voice.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. & HARRY: MENTOR AND MENTEE – Acting opposite a legendary actor like Robert Downey Jr. can be an intimidating experience, but Harry Collett handled it like a pro. See the unique bond the two actors formed on-set, and how Downey took the film’s young co-star under his wing.

BECOMING THE GOOD DOCTOR – See the process of how this team of talented artists brought this film to life, and how Robert Downey Jr. transformed into the iconic Dolittle.

ANTONIO BANDERAS: PIRATE KING – Antonio Banderas discusses what attracted him to the project, his experiences working with Robert Downey Jr., and what he brought to the role of King Rassouli.

THE WICKED DR. MÜDFLY – Who is the nefarious villain Dr. Blair Müdfly? Michael Sheen dives into his character’s motivations for being Dolittle’s foil.

A MOST UNUSUAL HOUSE – It takes a special home to accommodate humans and animals alike. Explore the unique rooms and modifications that allow Dolittle to house anyone or anything – big or small.

4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital