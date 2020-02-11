Sony Pictures Classic Shares New Clip from ‘Greed’

Sony Pictures Classic shares “She’s Richer Than You” clip from upcoming Greed – opening NY and LA on February 28th, everywhere else on March 6th.
You may also like
Focus Features & Regal Celebrate Black History Month with Free Screenings of “Harriet”
In celebration of Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer free screenings of Harriet in 50 theatres around the United States on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Tuesday, Feb. 11. The film depicts the...
Disney’s Mulan “Impossible” TV Spot
When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the...
IFC Films Releases ‘Resistance’ Trailer Starring Jesse Eisenberg & Ed Harris
Before he was the world-famous mime Marcel Marceau, he was Marcel Mangel, an aspiring Jewish actor who joined the French Resistance to save the lives of thousands of children orphaned at the hands of the Nazis. Jesse...
Disney Releases Avalanche Clip from The Call of the Wild
Adapted from the beloved literary classic, The Call of the Wild vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his...