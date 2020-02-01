Spike Lee To Direct Film Version Of ‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ Stage Show

Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee is signed on to direct a filmed version of the acclaimed Broadway show, David Byrne’s American Utopia. Participant, the leading media company dedicated to impact media and engagement toward positive social change, announced today that it will be the lead financier and executive producer for the project, which River Road Entertainment and Warner Music Group will also co-finance.

“Pinch me. This couldn’t have worked out better for this project,” Byrne said. “Spike Lee directing and Participant producing — two socially engaged teams, well, three if you count us in the band, coming together in what I feel will be something moving, important, and unlike anything anyone has seen before.”

“American Utopia is a true celebration from a great artist and a beautiful reminder to our nation that we are all born barefoot and wearing the same suit,” said Participant CEO David Linde. “We are incredibly excited to work with Mr. Byrne and the incomparable Spike Lee, along with RadicalMedia, River Road and Warner Music Group in bringing this one-of-a-kind event out of the theater to audiences around the world.”

“Stop Making Sense is one of the greatest music performance films ever,” said Jon Kamen, RadicalMedia CEO. “To have the opportunity to revisit the genius of David Byrne with American Utopia and produce a bookend film with Spike Lee and Ellen Kuras is a dream.”

The Broadway sensation features Academy®, Grammy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning musician Byrne (Talking Heads), together with 11 musical artists from around the world performing songs from Byrne’s 2018 album of the same name, along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career for a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theater.

The New York Times called David Byrne’s American Utopia “an expansive, dazzlingly staged concert,” featuring “exacting, exciting and altogether astonishing choreography” by renowned American choreographer Annie-B Parson, with Tony®-nominated Alex Timbers serving as production consultant, both of whom previously collaborated with Byrne on the acclaimed Imelda Marcos musical Here Lies Love. American Utopia has lighting design by Rob Sinclair and sound design by Pete Keppler. Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are musical directors.

Lee is currently in post-production on Da 5 Bloods, starring Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser and Giancarlo Esposito. Most recently, Lee’s BlacKkKlansman earned six Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture, and won for Best Adapted Screenplay. Lee is represented by ICM Partners and attorney Robert Strent at Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

David Byrne’s American Utopia opened October 2019 and runs through February 16, 2020, at the Hudson Theatre, where it has played to sold-out, record-breaking houses. Weyermann will oversee the production for Participant. The film is planned for a 2020 release.